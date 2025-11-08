Left Menu

Stray dogs bite 40 persons in two days in MP’s Damoh district

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the alarming rise in dog bite incidents in institutional areas -- educational centres, hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations -- and directed the authorities to move such canines to designated shelters.

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:12 IST
Stray dogs bite 40 persons in two days in MP's Damoh district
Stray dogs have bitten at least 40 persons over two days in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, including 35 attacks by just two canines, officials said on Saturday.

The Patera primary health centre received 25 dog bite cases on Friday and Saturday, said block medical officer Dr Ashok Badoniya, adding that all patients had been targeted apparently by one dog.

Batiyagarh block medical officer Dr BM Pant said a single dog bit 10 persons. Five more individuals underwent treatment at the district hospital in Damoh after being bitten by stray dogs in the city, officials said.

Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar told PTI that he has directed officials in the district to take "immediate steps to catch stray dogs". The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents in institutional areas -- educational centres, hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations -- and directed the authorities to move such canines to designated shelters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

