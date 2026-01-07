Left Menu

Taming the Stray Menace: Protecting Wildlife at Tadoba Andhari

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has launched a sterilisation and vaccination program to control stray dogs, which pose a threat to local wildlife. In collaboration with People For Animals and Wild CER, the initiative seeks to address attacks and disease transmission from stray dogs to wildlife.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has taken decisive action against the growing threat of stray dogs, launching a sterilisation and vaccination program. This effort is aimed at curbing attacks on local wildlife and preventing the spread of diseases such as rabies, while ensuring the safety of both animals and humans.

TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla highlighted the impact stray dogs have had on wildlife, with deaths reported among species such as deer, hares, peafowl, foxes, and small birds. To combat this problem, the reserve, in partnership with People For Animals, Wardha, and Wild CER, has initiated a comprehensive dog control program in its 95 buffer area villages.

Since January 2025, over 2,000 dogs have been castrated and vaccinated. The program is set to continue through March 31, aiming to cover all stray dogs in the area. Shukla emphasized the need to institutionalize the program to address health concerns related to stray dogs, ensuring both human and wildlife safety.

