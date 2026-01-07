Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

The Supreme Court of India has highlighted the deadly issue of stray animals causing accidents on roads and ordered civic bodies to enforce strict compliance with existing regulations.

During the hearing, a panel of Justices, including Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, discussed various accidents involving stray dogs and emphasized enforcing the Capture, Sterilise, Vaccinate, and Release (CSVR) model to control animal populations.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued for a scientific approach rather than capturing all dogs, while certain state governments lag in submitting compliance reports, indicating a broader systemic failure to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)