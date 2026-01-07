Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

The Supreme Court of India addresses the issue of stray animals causing accidents and deaths on roads. The court suggests the CSVR model to manage stray dog populations, emphasizing strict enforcement of regulations by civic bodies. Several states' compliance with these directives remains inadequate.

Updated: 07-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:19 IST
The Supreme Court of India has highlighted the deadly issue of stray animals causing accidents on roads and ordered civic bodies to enforce strict compliance with existing regulations.

During the hearing, a panel of Justices, including Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, discussed various accidents involving stray dogs and emphasized enforcing the Capture, Sterilise, Vaccinate, and Release (CSVR) model to control animal populations.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued for a scientific approach rather than capturing all dogs, while certain state governments lag in submitting compliance reports, indicating a broader systemic failure to address the issue.

