Stray Dog Attack Sparks Fear in Azad Nagar

In Azad Nagar, a two-year-old boy, Ahmed Ramiz Bisty, was severely injured after an attack by stray dogs, according to hospital authorities. The incident has sparked widespread fear and anger in the community.

On Sunday afternoon, Ahmed was playing near his home when a pack of seven to eight stray dogs attacked him. Neighbors quickly intervened, driving the dogs away and rescuing the child.

Ahmed is receiving medical care in a private hospital, where his condition is described as serious yet stable. Locals are expressing anger at the lack of effective measures against the increasing stray dog issues in Belagavi city and its surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)