Left Menu

Flight ops temporarily suspended due to electric problem at Nepal's Kathmandu airport

Flight operations were temporarily suspended at Kathmandus Tribhuvan International Airport after problems occurred in the runways lighting system on Saturday.The problem, which occurred at about 530 pm, was resolved about four hours later and the operations at the Tribhuvan International Airport TIA started at 1000 pm local time.Take offs and landings for both domestic and international flights were affected due to the electrical problem.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 22:07 IST
Flight ops temporarily suspended due to electric problem at Nepal's Kathmandu airport
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Flight operations were temporarily suspended at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport after problems occurred in the runway's lighting system on Saturday.

The problem, which occurred at about 5:30 pm, was resolved about four hours later and the operations at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) started at 10:00 pm (local time).

Take offs and landings for both domestic and international flights were affected due to the electrical problem. "After more than four hours of maintenance work, the problem was fixed," an airport staffer said.

Two domestic and three international flights were diverted due to the problem. Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Dhaka, Korean Air to Delhi and Fly Dubai to Lucknow, according to TIA spokesperson Rinji Sherpa.

Buddha Air's two domestic flights were diverted to other regional airports within Nepal, he added.

However, the exact cause of the problem was not revealed.

The airfield lighting, especially on the runway, refers to the lighting system that helps pilots land at night or during poor visibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump signals no shutdown compromise with Democrats as senators schedule rare weekend session

Trump signals no shutdown compromise with Democrats as senators schedule rar...

 United States
2
Traffic curbs likely in central Delhi over SC Bar Association walkathon, drainage work

Traffic curbs likely in central Delhi over SC Bar Association walkathon, dra...

 India
3
Delhi doctors restart blood circulation after death for organ donation, first in Asia

Delhi doctors restart blood circulation after death for organ donation, firs...

 India
4
Pfizer clinches deal for obesity drug developer Metsea after bidding war with Novo Nordisk

Pfizer clinches deal for obesity drug developer Metsea after bidding war wit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025