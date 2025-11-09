China suspends ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony to US
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-11-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 08:57 IST
China has suspended a ban on approving exports of "dual-use items" related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the U.S., the commerce ministry said on Sunday.
The suspension takes effect from Sunday until November 27, 2026, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry announced the ban in December 2024.
