China suspends ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony to US

China has suspended a ban on approving exports of "dual-use items" related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the U.S., the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The suspension takes effect from Sunday until November 27, 2026, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry announced the ban in December 2024.

