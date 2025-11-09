Car driven by drunk man hits Kerala minister’s vehicle

A car allegedly driven by a drunk man has hit the official vehicle of Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal near here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Vamanapuram around 10 pm on Saturday when the minister was travelling from Kottarakkara to Thiruvananthapuram in his official car, they added. A car coming from the opposite direction, while attempting to overtake another vehicle, first hit a car in front and then lost control, crashing into the front portion of the Minister's vehicle. The minister and his staff, who were in the car at the time, escaped unhurt, though their vehicle was severely damaged, police said. Soon after the accident, Balagopal continued his journey to Thiruvananthapuram in the vehicle of MLA G Stephen, who arrived at the spot.

Venjaramoodu police took into custody Mathew Thomas (45), a resident of Elanthoor, who was driving the other car.

Police said a medical examination confirmed that Thomas was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. A case has been registered, and the accused was later released on bail. The vehicles involved in the accident were shifted to the Venjaramoodu police station, officials added.

