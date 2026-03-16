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Paul Thomas Anderson Triumphs with 'One Battle After Another'

Paul Thomas Anderson won the Best Director Oscar for 'One Battle After Another,' an action movie addressing immigration and political power. Inspired by Thomas Pynchon's 'Vineland,' it features stars like Leonardo DiCaprio. While expensive, it grossed over $200 million, marking a career high for Anderson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:05 IST
Paul Thomas Anderson Triumphs with 'One Battle After Another'

Paul Thomas Anderson clinched the Best Director Oscar for his latest film, 'One Battle After Another,' an unconventional action movie depicting the journey of a former revolutionary attempting to rescue his kidnapped daughter. The film intricately weaves in topical issues such as immigration and race relations, inspired by Thomas Pynchon's novel 'Vineland.'

The star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and Teyana Taylor, each receiving nominations for their standout performances. Anderson, known for creating thought-provoking, adult-oriented films that break commercial mainstream conventions, achieved his highest-grossing project yet with 'One Battle,' pulling in over $200 million globally.

This recognition adds to Anderson's illustrious career, having been previously nominated for his directorial work on 'Licorice Pizza,' 'Phantom Thread,' and 'There Will Be Blood.' His screenwriting talents also earned nominations for films like 'Boogie Nights,' 'Magnolia,' and 'Inherent Vice.' In his humble acceptance, Anderson reflected, 'You make a guy work hard for one of these. I really appreciate it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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