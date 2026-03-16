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Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' Triumphs at the Oscars

Paul Thomas Anderson's film 'One Battle After Another' won best picture at the 98th Academy Awards. The ceremony also celebrated Michael B. Jordan and Autumn Durald Arkapaw's historic win as best actor and first female cinematographer, respectively. The event marked a significant milestone for the filmmaker and the studio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:19 IST
Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' Triumphs at the Oscars
  • Country:
  • United States

In a triumphant moment at the 98th Academy Awards, Paul Thomas Anderson's epic 'One Battle After Another' claimed the prestigious best picture award, celebrating a multigenerational tale of political defiance. The film, emblematic of Hollywood's innovative spirit, was applauded for weaving humor with resistance.

Also acknowledged in the Oscars ceremony, Michael B. Jordan garnered the accolade for best actor, while Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first female cinematographer to win an Oscar, reflecting an encouraging shift in the film industry's landscape. Anderson's career, heralded for decades, finally saw him receive an Oscar, an acknowledgement long overdue.

The award night underscored a momentous period for Warner Bros, the studio behind both 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners'. As the studio nears a potential sale to Paramount Skydance, industry speculations run high. Yet, the success of these original films injects fresh optimism into a business often overshadowed by technological anxieties and consolidation fears.

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