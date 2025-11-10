Left Menu

Two trains collide in Slovakia, injuries reported

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 01:08 IST
Two trains collided in Slovakia on Sunday evening, police said. Local media reported several injured in the collision.

Police said emergency services were headed to the site of the crash, which occurred in the train corridor between the capital Bratislava and Pezinok, 20 km (12.43 miles) northeast.

