Left Menu

Fire erupts at corporate park in Mumbai; no casualty

A major fire broke out at a two-storey corporate park in Mumbais Chembur area in the wee hours of Monday, civic officials said. There was no report of any casualties, they said.The blaze erupted at the Thomas Cook office located on the second floor of the corporate park on Sion-Trombay Road.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 08:32 IST
Fire erupts at corporate park in Mumbai; no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a two-storey corporate park in Mumbai's Chembur area in the wee hours of Monday, civic officials said. There was no report of any casualties, they said.

The blaze erupted at the Thomas Cook office located on the second floor of the corporate park on Sion-Trombay Road. It was reported to the fire brigade at around 1.30 am, the officials said.

Eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.33 am, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records, UPS battery back-up, false ceiling, wooden doors, glass frames and other things in the office, he said.

''There is no report of any injury to anyone,'' the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maldives inaugurates airport built with assistance from India

Maldives inaugurates airport built with assistance from India

 Ghana
2
UPDATE 1-Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks 

UPDATE 1-Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant bo...

 Global
3
BJP will bring Tatas back in Bengal if it wins 2026 assembly polls: Suvendu

BJP will bring Tatas back in Bengal if it wins 2026 assembly polls: Suvendu

 India
4
4 UP govt officers sacked, 3 face pension cuts over corruption in Social Welfare Department

4 UP govt officers sacked, 3 face pension cuts over corruption in Social Wel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025