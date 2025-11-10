Fire erupts at corporate park in Mumbai; no casualty

A major fire broke out at a two-storey corporate park in Mumbai's Chembur area in the wee hours of Monday, civic officials said. There was no report of any casualties, they said.

The blaze erupted at the Thomas Cook office located on the second floor of the corporate park on Sion-Trombay Road. It was reported to the fire brigade at around 1.30 am, the officials said.

Eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.33 am, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records, UPS battery back-up, false ceiling, wooden doors, glass frames and other things in the office, he said.

''There is no report of any injury to anyone,'' the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

