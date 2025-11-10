Left Menu

Shaping the Future: World Leaders Summit Fosters Global Innovation

The World Leaders Summit 2025 in Davos focused on cross-sectoral collaboration for a sustainable and inclusive future. Leaders from 80 countries discussed topics like AI, climate innovation, and peace. The Summit fostered strategic alliances for collective global action, championed by Mr. Vikash Sorout of the World Leaders Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The World Leaders Summit 2025, hosted by the World Leaders Forum, successfully concluded in Davos after three days focused on collaboration and innovation. Over 700 leaders from 80 countries, including prominent CEOs, heads of state, and youth leaders, gathered to chart a course for a sustainable future.

The event ran from September 16–18, 2025, covering crucial topics like AI in the economy, climate innovation, and global education. Under the guidance of Mr. Vikash Sorout, the summit was a platform for dialogue and action, aiming to bridge generations and geographies.

Significant highlights included the World Leaders Impact Awards and new partnerships promoting climate resilience and digital inclusion. As ideas met execution, the Summit reaffirmed its status as a critical venue for global cooperation and impactful policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

