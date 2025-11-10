Shaping the Future: World Leaders Summit Fosters Global Innovation

The World Leaders Summit 2025, hosted by the World Leaders Forum, successfully concluded in Davos after three days focused on collaboration and innovation. Over 700 leaders from 80 countries, including prominent CEOs, heads of state, and youth leaders, gathered to chart a course for a sustainable future.

The event ran from September 16–18, 2025, covering crucial topics like AI in the economy, climate innovation, and global education. Under the guidance of Mr. Vikash Sorout, the summit was a platform for dialogue and action, aiming to bridge generations and geographies.

Significant highlights included the World Leaders Impact Awards and new partnerships promoting climate resilience and digital inclusion. As ideas met execution, the Summit reaffirmed its status as a critical venue for global cooperation and impactful policymaking.

