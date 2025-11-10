World Leaders Summit 2025: A Convergence of Vision and Action
The World Leaders Summit 2025, held in Davos, concluded with over 700 leaders from 80 countries uniting for sustainable and inclusive future initiatives. Focused on cross-sector collaboration and inspired by vision-driven leadership, the event secured strategic global partnerships, shaping future pathways in climate, education, and governance.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The World Leaders Summit 2025 in Davos wrapped up three impactful days of discussions, bringing together over 700 eminent figures from across 80 nations. The gathering emphasized a shared resolve to work towards a sustainable and inclusive global future, fostering innovative policy-making through collaborative efforts.
Held from September 16 to 18, the Summit created a dynamic platform for dialogue among heads of state, corporate leaders, and youth activists. Topics such as AI's role in the future economy, climate change innovation, and global peace efforts dominated the agenda, leading to significant alliances and pledges for long-term change.
Under the directive of WLF Chairman Vikash Sorout, the event stood out for its commitment to bridging generational and geographical divides with purposeful leadership. The Summit also spotlighted notable achievements via the World Leaders Impact Awards, recognizing strides in sustainability and technology.
ALSO READ
European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership
PM lauds Bhutanese leadership for welcome accorded to Buddha's relics from India
33rd JRD Tata Oration on Business Ethics held at XLRI – A Legacy of Thought Leadership in Responsible Business
TEC and IIT Bombay Partner to Drive India’s Leadership in 6G, AI, and Global Telecom Standards
Leadership Shakeup at Panasonic: Manish Sharma Resigns