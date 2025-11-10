Left Menu

MTC Chennai Shines as India's Best Public Transport System

Tamil Nadu's MTC Chennai receives the national award for the Best Public Transport System in India at the Urban Mobility India Conference 2025. The award acknowledges MTC's improvements in efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability, including digital ticketing systems and exclusive schemes promoting safe travel for diverse passenger demographics.

MTC Chennai Shines as India's Best Public Transport System
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently highlighted the role of public transport in urban living standards. Commending the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd., he mentioned enhancements like last-mile connectivity and digital innovations.

Chennai's public transport system, awarded as India's best, owes its success to focused initiatives and leadership under Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and MTC Managing Director T. Prabhushankar.

The system's significant advancements include digital payments and a comprehensive route network, reflecting its commitment to passenger needs and environmental sustainability.

