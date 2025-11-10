MTC Chennai Shines as India's Best Public Transport System

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently highlighted the role of public transport in urban living standards. Commending the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd., he mentioned enhancements like last-mile connectivity and digital innovations.

Chennai's public transport system, awarded as India's best, owes its success to focused initiatives and leadership under Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and MTC Managing Director T. Prabhushankar.

The system's significant advancements include digital payments and a comprehensive route network, reflecting its commitment to passenger needs and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)