Left Menu

Hindustan Media Ventures Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd reported a 27.32% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2025 due to increased expenses. Despite revenue growth in operations, particularly in printing and digital segments, the higher costs impacted overall profitability compared to the same period last fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:40 IST
Hindustan Media Ventures Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd announced a significant 27.32% decline in its profit after tax for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. The drop in profitability to Rs 10.08 crore was attributed to elevated expenses, despite notable revenue increases in both printing and digital segments.

According to their recent regulatory filing, the company had recorded a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 13.87 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Operating revenue rose to Rs 196.87 crore from Rs 171.99 crore, showcasing growth amidst challenging economic conditions.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter expanded to Rs 213.63 crore, exceeding last year's figures. The cost of materials consumed also rose to Rs 56.24 crore. The core segments, including newspaper publishing and digital operations, showed economic resilience, with revenues of Rs 175.25 crore and Rs 20.64 crore respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Inflammatory Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Inflammatory Remarks

 Global
2
Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

 China
3
Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle

Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs

Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025