Hindustan Media Ventures Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd announced a significant 27.32% decline in its profit after tax for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. The drop in profitability to Rs 10.08 crore was attributed to elevated expenses, despite notable revenue increases in both printing and digital segments.

According to their recent regulatory filing, the company had recorded a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 13.87 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Operating revenue rose to Rs 196.87 crore from Rs 171.99 crore, showcasing growth amidst challenging economic conditions.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter expanded to Rs 213.63 crore, exceeding last year's figures. The cost of materials consumed also rose to Rs 56.24 crore. The core segments, including newspaper publishing and digital operations, showed economic resilience, with revenues of Rs 175.25 crore and Rs 20.64 crore respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)