Britain Fortifies Cyprus Base After Drone Strike

In response to a recent drone strike on a British base in Cyprus, the UK government has announced the deployment of military assets to bolster its defenses. Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed these measures following an incident involving an Iran-made drone, which struck RAF Akrotiri over the weekend.

The government's decision includes sending the air-defense destroyer HMS Dragon and helicopters equipped with counter-drone technology to the region. Starmer communicated these reinforcements to Cyprus's president, emphasizing the UK's commitment to regional security.

While the strike caused only minor damage and resulted in no injuries, the deployment underscores the rising concerns over drone attacks and the need for enhanced security measures in strategic locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)