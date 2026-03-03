Left Menu

Father's Conviction in Georgia School Shooting: A Grim Precedent

Colin Gray, father of a teen accused of a school shooting in Georgia, was convicted of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. His son, Colt Gray, allegedly killed two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School. Colin was found guilty for providing him gun access despite warnings of potential harm.

In a landmark trial, Colin Gray was found guilty of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter after his son allegedly committed a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Gray's conviction emphasizes the legal responsibilities of parents in the aftermath of school shootings.

The verdict was handed down by the jury, finding Gray culpable for the deaths of two students and two teachers. Prosecutors argued that Gray provided his son, Colt, with access to a firearm and ammunition despite clear signs of deteriorating mental health and intentions to harm.

Colin Gray's sentencing is yet to be scheduled. His son, Colt, has pleaded not guilty to an extensive list of charges and continues to await trial. This case highlights growing scrutiny on parental accountability in incidents of youth gun violence.

