Natanz Nuclear Facility Escapes Radioactive Leakage

Iranian media reports no radioactive leaks at Natanz nuclear facility following U.S. and Israeli military strikes. Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed the attacks but assured there were no hazardous emissions recorded at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

No radioactive leakage has been detected at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, following military operations by the U.S. and Israel, as reported by Iranian media on Tuesday.

The confirmation of strikes was made by Iran's ambassador to the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Monday, amid ongoing tensions in the region.

The Natanz site remained secure without any reported hazardous emissions, showcasing its resilience against foreign military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

