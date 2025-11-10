VinFast Sparks India's Electric Evolution with VF 6 and VF 7

Electric vehicles (EVs) are cementing their place in India's daily life, with VinFast's VF 6 and VF 7 models leading the charge for first-time buyers. These SUVs, assembled locally, showcase the growing momentum of electric mobility in India, supported by expanding charging networks and manufacturer initiatives.

VinFast's VF 6 is ideal for city dwellers with its compact design and efficient 59.6 kWh battery, offering up to 468 km range, while the VF 7 caters to families and highway users, with a 532 km range powered by a 70.8 kWh battery. Both models use Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, known for stability and longevity, crucial in India's hot climate.

The brand also emphasizes safety, featuring driver assistance systems across models, and offers extensive warranties and service networks. As VinFast continues to expand in India, it aims to make electric mobility accessible and practical for a wider audience, countering the notion that EVs are only for the adventurous early adopters.

