Hindustan Zinc Ltd Secures Tungsten Block License in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted Hindustan Zinc Ltd a composite license for a tungsten and associated mineral block in Sri Sathyasai district. The license spans 308 hectares in Balepalyam village. Necessary approvals are required from relevant landowners and departments before any prospecting operations begin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has awarded a composite license to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for exploiting a tungsten and associated mineral block. The block spans an area of 308 hectares and is situated in the Sri Sathyasai district.

The license pertains to a specific region within Balepalyam village, located in the Kanaganapalle mandal. This development is part of the state's ongoing efforts to attract major industrial projects.

The state government has mandated that Hindustan Zinc Ltd secure all necessary approvals and landowner consent before launching any prospecting operations, ensuring a compliance-driven approach to mineral extraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

