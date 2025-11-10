Left Menu

India's Defence Production Soars to Rs 1.51 Lakh Crore, DPSUs Lead the Charge

India achieved Rs 1.51 lakh crore in defence production for 2024-25, with DPSUs accounting for 71.6%. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted DPSUs' contribution to self-reliance, urged rapid technological indigenisation, and unveiled new R&D initiatives to bolster India's defence manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's defence sector has witnessed a commendable leap, achieving production worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, notably with the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) contributing 71.6% to this figure, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During a high-level review of 16 DPSUs, Singh highlighted their role in buttressing the nation's self-reliance in defence and emphasized the global confidence in India's indigenous systems, marked by an impressive Rs 6,695 crore in defence exports.

In his address, Singh urged DPSUs to intensify efforts in indigenisation and R&D, unveiled eco-friendly initiatives under SWAYAM, and highlighted strategic collaborations to secure critical resources, marking a significant stride towards sustainable and self-reliant defence manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

