Left Menu

UK Stocks Surge Amidst Global Market Optimism and Landmark CEO Appointment

UK stocks rose 1% on Monday, fueled by optimism over the potential end of a U.S. government shutdown and a significant leadership change at Diageo. The stock market rally followed a global trend, with Diageo shares jumping 7.2% after appointing former Tesco boss Dave Lewis as CEO. Investors anticipate forthcoming economic data and corporate earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:49 IST
UK Stocks Surge Amidst Global Market Optimism and Landmark CEO Appointment

In a significant development on Monday, UK stocks rose by 1%, riding the wave of global market optimism amid signs that the U.S. government shutdown could soon conclude. This positive atmosphere was bolstered by Diageo's shares soaring 7.2%, marking their most substantial gain in five years, following the announcement of Dave Lewis, a former Tesco CEO, as their new leader.

Market expert Dan Coatsworth from AJ Bell commented on the situation, noting that despite Diageo's shares hovering near historic lows, the appointment of Lewis could signal a turn-around for the spirits giant. Investors, however, are cautioned to await tangible results from Lewis' leadership, given the previously disappointing performance.

Other market gains included a 4.5% rise in precious metal miners, coinciding with gold prices hitting a two-week high. Additionally, IAG, British Airways' parent company, saw a 3.4% rise after experiencing a significant drop, while refractory supplier RHI Magnesita reported strong profit margins, propelling its shares up by 20%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

 India
2
Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

 Global
3
Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

 Spain
4
From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025