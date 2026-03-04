Michael Whatley Secures GOP Nomination in Key North Carolina Senate Race

Michael Whatley, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat, according to media sources. This win positions him for a critical showdown in November that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

Handpicked by Trump for the seat, Whatley will compete against Democrat Roy Cooper, the state's former governor, in a highly competitive race. Whatley garnered over 30% of the vote, thereby avoiding a runoff amid a crowded primary field. Democrats need to gain four seats to capture Senate control, but face tough battles defending their own positions. Despite not winning a Senate race in North Carolina since 2008, Democrats remain optimistic about their chances, buoyed by Republican challenges like high inflation and Trump's divisive immigration policies. Cooper is perceived as a formidable candidate.

The Senate seat became vacant with Thom Tillis' announcement of his early retirement from Congress. Tillis, a critic of some Trump policies, leaves behind a swing state that has seen intense electoral competition in recent years. Trump narrowly carried North Carolina in 2024, and the race to succeed Tillis is expected to be among the most costly nationwide.