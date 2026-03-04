Surprising Market Calm: Solomon on Middle East Conflict Impact

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon voiced his surprise on Wednesday over the financial market's 'benign' reaction to the conflict in the Middle East. He suggested it could take weeks for investors to fully understand the ramifications. Speaking at a business summit in Sydney, Solomon noted the stark contrast between market expectations and current market behavior.

Markets typically react mildly to geopolitical events unless there's a direct economic impact, Solomon observed. He warned of a potential cumulative effect that has yet to manifest, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the situation. Oil prices have surged due to escalating supply concerns, increasing investor anxiety over inflation levels.

Global stock indexes have fallen, while the U.S. dollar strengthened as investors shifted towards safe-haven assets. Despite this, losses on Wall Street have been minimal, with the S&P 500 decreasing by less than 1% after early-week recoveries. Solomon attributed the resilience of the U.S. economy to eased monetary policies and relaxed regulations, offering a positive outlook on its growth trajectory.