Left Menu

Surprising Market Calm: Solomon on Middle East Conflict Impact

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon expressed surprise at the calm market response to the Middle East conflict. He highlighted the muted impact on economic growth and pointed out the unknowns ahead. Despite oil price spikes and dollar strength, U.S. stock losses remain mild, buoyed by macroeconomic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 07:06 IST
Surprising Market Calm: Solomon on Middle East Conflict Impact

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon voiced his surprise on Wednesday over the financial market's 'benign' reaction to the conflict in the Middle East. He suggested it could take weeks for investors to fully understand the ramifications. Speaking at a business summit in Sydney, Solomon noted the stark contrast between market expectations and current market behavior.

Markets typically react mildly to geopolitical events unless there's a direct economic impact, Solomon observed. He warned of a potential cumulative effect that has yet to manifest, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the situation. Oil prices have surged due to escalating supply concerns, increasing investor anxiety over inflation levels.

Global stock indexes have fallen, while the U.S. dollar strengthened as investors shifted towards safe-haven assets. Despite this, losses on Wall Street have been minimal, with the S&P 500 decreasing by less than 1% after early-week recoveries. Solomon attributed the resilience of the U.S. economy to eased monetary policies and relaxed regulations, offering a positive outlook on its growth trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Naval Alarm: Unidentified Strikes Hit Ships Near UAE and Oman

Naval Alarm: Unidentified Strikes Hit Ships Near UAE and Oman

 Global
2
Showdown in Swing States: Key Senate Races Heat Up

Showdown in Swing States: Key Senate Races Heat Up

 Global
3
Smash-Free Zone: Players Welcome Tournament 'Rage Rooms'

Smash-Free Zone: Players Welcome Tournament 'Rage Rooms'

 Global
4
U.S. and Ecuador Join Forces Against Terrorism

U.S. and Ecuador Join Forces Against Terrorism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026