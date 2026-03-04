Left Menu

China's Non-Manufacturing Might: Navigating Contractions

China's non-manufacturing activity has contracted for the second consecutive month in February. The purchasing managers' index (PMI), which covers services and construction, indicated a slight rise to 49.5 from 49.4 in January. The composite PMI for manufacturing and non-manufacturing also showed a decline below the contraction threshold.

Updated: 04-03-2026 07:09 IST
China's non-manufacturing sector continued its contraction in February, marking the second consecutive month of decline. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the sector's purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.5 from 49.4 in January, while still staying below the critical 50-point mark.

This mark is significant as it distinguishes expansion from contraction in business activity on a monthly basis. The non-manufacturing PMI encompasses both services and construction, indicators critical to understanding the broader economic landscape.

Additionally, the composite PMI combining manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors fell to 49.5 in February from 49.8 in January, further highlighting challenges within the Chinese economy amid recovery efforts.

