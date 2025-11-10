Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025 Celebrates Digital Pioneers in Mumbai

Mumbai sparkled with the Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025, a celebration of India's leading digital creators. Union Minister Anurag Thakur attended the event, honoring over 90 influencers for their significant impact across fields like fashion, technology, and sustainability.

The event was further elevated by renowned personalities, including Neena Gupta and Raveena Tandon. Among the eminent awardees were Debina Bonnerjee, Cyrus Broacha, Priyamvada Kant, and many others, each recognized for their unique contributions to shaping India's digital landscape.

Addressing the gathering, Anurag Thakur highlighted the crucial role of content creators in preserving culture and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a significant influencer. The summit underscored India's digital impact globally, co-organized by Bubble Communication, celebrating 15 years of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)