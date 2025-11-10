Left Menu

Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025 Celebrates Digital Pioneers in Mumbai

The Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025 in Mumbai showcased India's top digital creators, honoring over 90 influencers. Graced by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the event recognized contributions across various genres, emphasizing the role of content creators in modern culture. Bubble Communication co-organized the event, marking its 15th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:00 IST
Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025 Celebrates Digital Pioneers in Mumbai
Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025: Celebrating the Changemakers of India as Union Minister Anurag Thakur Felicitates 90 Leading Digital Voices. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai sparkled with the Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025, a celebration of India's leading digital creators. Union Minister Anurag Thakur attended the event, honoring over 90 influencers for their significant impact across fields like fashion, technology, and sustainability.

The event was further elevated by renowned personalities, including Neena Gupta and Raveena Tandon. Among the eminent awardees were Debina Bonnerjee, Cyrus Broacha, Priyamvada Kant, and many others, each recognized for their unique contributions to shaping India's digital landscape.

Addressing the gathering, Anurag Thakur highlighted the crucial role of content creators in preserving culture and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a significant influencer. The summit underscored India's digital impact globally, co-organized by Bubble Communication, celebrating 15 years of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

 India
2
Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

 Global
3
Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

 Spain
4
From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025