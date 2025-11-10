Left Menu

Assam's Subsidized Food Scheme Sets New Nutritional Security Benchmark

Assam's government introduces a scheme under the National Food Security Act to offer lentils, sugar, and salt at subsidized rates. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promises further rate cuts by January. The initiative aims to enhance nutritional security for approximately 2.45 crore beneficiaries across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:24 IST
Assam's Subsidized Food Scheme Sets New Nutritional Security Benchmark
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government launched a scheme on Monday under the National Food Security Act, aiming to provide lentils, sugar, and salt at subsidized rates. This initiative is designed to improve nutritional security, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced further reductions in prices from January.

The scheme offers these essentials at drastically lower rates, with masur dal priced at Rs 69, sugar at Rs 38, and salt at Rs 10 per kg, effective immediately until December. The prices will see additional cuts starting January 2026, setting a new benchmark in nutritional assistance for ration card holders.

Launching the scheme, attended by ministers and other officials across nearly 33,000 fair price shops, the CMO highlighted its reach to around 2.45 crore beneficiaries. The food items are available in special one kg packets, with distribution similar to the free rice system, and beneficiaries can collect them during the 'Anna Seva Divas'.

TRENDING

1
Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

 India
2
Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

 Global
3
Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

Apollo Sports Capital Scores Major Stake in Atletico Madrid

 Spain
4
From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025