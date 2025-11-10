Assam's Subsidized Food Scheme Sets New Nutritional Security Benchmark

The Assam government launched a scheme on Monday under the National Food Security Act, aiming to provide lentils, sugar, and salt at subsidized rates. This initiative is designed to improve nutritional security, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced further reductions in prices from January.

The scheme offers these essentials at drastically lower rates, with masur dal priced at Rs 69, sugar at Rs 38, and salt at Rs 10 per kg, effective immediately until December. The prices will see additional cuts starting January 2026, setting a new benchmark in nutritional assistance for ration card holders.

Launching the scheme, attended by ministers and other officials across nearly 33,000 fair price shops, the CMO highlighted its reach to around 2.45 crore beneficiaries. The food items are available in special one kg packets, with distribution similar to the free rice system, and beneficiaries can collect them during the 'Anna Seva Divas'.