Ecuadorean Court Delivers Justice in Tragic Disappearance Case

An Ecuadorean court sentenced 11 soldiers to over 34 years for the forced disappearance of four boys in Guayaquil. Five others received lighter sentences for collaboration. The case underscores the danger posed to civilians during aggressive military operations against organized crime in Ecuador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Ecuadorean court has sentenced 11 soldiers to more than 34 years for the forced disappearance of four boys during security operations in Guayaquil a year ago. This verdict aligns with prosecutor demands and targets those directly responsible for the crime.

Five soldiers who assisted the prosecution received two and a half years, while a lieutenant colonel was acquitted. The boys vanished last December during a military operation against organized crime initiated by President Daniel Noboa, emphasizing the harsh measures taken under declared states of emergency.

The boys were allegedly detained and abandoned naked in Taura, a perilous area, leading to their unconfirmed deaths. Autopsies indicated injuries predating their demise, contradicting defense claims. In a related case, prosecutors are seeking charges against other soldiers for a separate extrajudicial execution.

