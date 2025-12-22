Odisha's Industrial 'Golden Era': Boon or Boosted Claims?

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi labeled the state's industrial development as a new 'golden era,' buoyed by promising engagements at a recent investor summit in Hyderabad. Majhi cited investment intents totaling Rs 67,000 crore as pivotal to the state's Vision 2036 and national goals for 2047.

Despite the optimism, the Opposition BJD expressed skepticism. They accused the state BJP government of spinning mere 'hype,' pointing to stalled projects and accusing the government of misleading the public on industrial progress. The BJD emphasized that impactful results, not just promotional claims, are needed.

The Chief Minister countered these criticisms, highlighting 13 MoUs worth Rs 27,650 crore and nine proposals amounting to Rs 39,131 crore, promising substantial job creation. Majhi underscored the importance of executing these plans effectively and announced upcoming initiatives like Enterprise Odisha 2026 to further cement Odisha's industrial future.