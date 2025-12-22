Left Menu

Delhi Police Commendably Restores 248 Lost Phones to Owners

The Delhi Police has successfully restored 248 lost mobile phones to their owners through advanced technology and robust policing. This initiative, part of a citizen-centric approach, underscored their systemic method involving technical surveillance and IMEI tracking, with all recovered phones verified before returning them to their rightful owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:24 IST
Delhi Police Commendably Restores 248 Lost Phones to Owners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has made significant strides in their technology-driven, citizen-centric policing efforts by recovering and returning 248 lost mobile phones. This initiative was confirmed by an official statement on Monday.

In a similar achievement last November, the Crime Branch had successfully returned 152 mobile phones to their owners. Such initiatives reflect the commitment of the service towards efficient and responsive policing.

A senior police officer noted that the success was due to systematic technical surveillance and IMEI tracking. Each phone was verified upon recovery to ensure it was returned to the rightful owner, following thorough identification and documentation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025