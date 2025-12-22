Delhi Police Commendably Restores 248 Lost Phones to Owners

The Delhi Police has made significant strides in their technology-driven, citizen-centric policing efforts by recovering and returning 248 lost mobile phones. This initiative was confirmed by an official statement on Monday.

In a similar achievement last November, the Crime Branch had successfully returned 152 mobile phones to their owners. Such initiatives reflect the commitment of the service towards efficient and responsive policing.

A senior police officer noted that the success was due to systematic technical surveillance and IMEI tracking. Each phone was verified upon recovery to ensure it was returned to the rightful owner, following thorough identification and documentation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)