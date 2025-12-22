High Court Cracks Down on Land Scandal at RIMS

In a significant move, the Jharkhand High Court has mandated accountability from the state government for illegal land allocations within the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) premises. This directive comes as an attempt to rectify injustices faced by individuals who were evicted due to these illicit activities.

The court has ordered the government to compensate affected individuals and has instructed police to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against government officials involved in collusion with builders. The case stems from a public interest litigation filed by Jyoti Sharma, highlighting systemic land encroachment issues.

The judgment, passed by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, criticized RIMS' administration for its silence and the manipulation of official records to alter land titles for private benefits. The high court continues to oversee the case, set for further hearing in January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)