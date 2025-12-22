Left Menu

High Court Cracks Down on Land Scandal at RIMS

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the state government to hold officials accountable for illegal land allocations at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The court has ordered compensation for those affected and mandated police to register FIRs against involved officials. The case will continue in 2026.

In a significant move, the Jharkhand High Court has mandated accountability from the state government for illegal land allocations within the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) premises. This directive comes as an attempt to rectify injustices faced by individuals who were evicted due to these illicit activities.

The court has ordered the government to compensate affected individuals and has instructed police to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against government officials involved in collusion with builders. The case stems from a public interest litigation filed by Jyoti Sharma, highlighting systemic land encroachment issues.

The judgment, passed by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, criticized RIMS' administration for its silence and the manipulation of official records to alter land titles for private benefits. The high court continues to oversee the case, set for further hearing in January 2026.

