Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025: A Literary Celebration Culminates with Rich Cultural Heritage

The Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025, organized by NBT-India at DDUGU, celebrated the joy of reading over nine days with various activities. It featured performances by notable artists and workshops for children, highlighting the importance of reading in Gorakhpur. The event concluded successfully, emphasizing increased engagement with books.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:55 IST
Mahakumbh of Books Concludes with a Melodious Evening, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi Casts a Spell with Her Folk Music. Image Credit: ANI
In an event hailed as a grand 'Mahakumbh of Books', the Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025 concluded at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDUGU) after nine vibrant days. Organized by NBT-India, the festival's closing day featured extraordinary performances, including a captivating folk music set by Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi.

The inaugural ceremony, held on November 1, 2025, was graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath. Distinguished guests such as Gorakhpur MP and actor Ravi Kishan inspired large crowds, along with contributions from academia and NBT's leadership.

Despite nearing its end, the festival's Children's Corner maintained high enthusiasm, hosting students from 20 schools for storytelling and creative workshops. Attendees also explored the National e-Library, enhancing their reading options. Director of NBT-India, Shri Yuvraj Malik, underscored the festival's success in fostering a strong reading culture in Purvanchal, aligning with national educational goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

