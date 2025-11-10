Left Menu

Radisson Collection Expands in Navi Mumbai with Luxury Hotel

Radisson Hotel Group has signed an agreement to build a 350-key Radisson Collection Hotel near the Navi Mumbai International Airport, expanding its presence in the area. The new hotel, expected to open in 2028, aims to cater to increased demand for premium accommodations and business events.

Updated: 10-11-2025 20:25 IST
Radisson Hotel Group announced a new venture on Monday, revealing plans to develop a 350-key Radisson Collection Hotel near Navi Mumbai International Airport. The hospitality giant's new project aligns with their strategy to enhance the brand's presence in Maharashtra.

Partnering with Hill Crest Hotels and Resorts, Radisson aims to capitalize on both corporate and transit travel growth, fueled by the upcoming international airport. "We are excited to introduce the Radisson Collection brand to this region," stated Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia.

The new Navi Mumbai hotel adds to the group's expanding portfolio, projected to reach 646 keys by 2028. Radisson intends to open 12 Radisson Collection properties in India by 2030, reflecting the company's aggressive expansion plans in the country's luxury hotel sector.

