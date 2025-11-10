India's Shipbuilding Milestone: SDHI's $220 Million Chemical Tanker Deal

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) announced on Monday a strategic agreement with Europe's prominent ship owner Rederiet Stenersen AS, to construct six state-of-the-art 18,000 DWT chemical tankers valued at $220 million.

This letter of intent represents a significant boost to India's shipbuilding exports, with the potential for an additional six vessels under the same class. The construction will take place at SDHI's advanced facility in Pipavav, Gujarat.

The vessels are set to be designed by Marinform AS, Norway, and classified by DNV. They will meet Ice Class 1A standards, incorporating hybrid propulsion technology for enhanced automation, maneuverability, and reduced emissions. Director Vivek Merchant highlighted the global trust in SDHI, reflecting India's shipbuilding expertise.