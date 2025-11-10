Left Menu

Injured in Slovak Train Collision Remain Hospitalized

Thirteen people are still hospitalized after an express train hit a passenger train near Pezinok, Slovakia. The incident, attributed to human error, remains under investigation. Prime Minister Robert Fico rejected the Transport Minister's resignation, citing the crash as the second occurrence in a month.

Thirteen individuals remain hospitalized following a train collision on Sunday near Pezinok, Slovakia, as confirmed by officials on Monday. The express train collided with a passenger train, leading to the hospitalization of 79 passengers out of approximately 800 travelers, with injuries mostly non-critical, according to Health Minister Kamil Sasko.

Prime Minister Robert Fico attributed the incident to human error, marking it the second such occurrence within a month. Despite the gravity of the accident, which left many injured, Fico refused Transport Minister Jozef Raz's resignation, indicating confidence in his leadership amidst the crisis.

The earlier incident on October 13 involved two fast trains in eastern Slovakia, resulting in severe injuries to several passengers, with two in critical condition. These repeated mishaps have raised concerns over rail safety and operational protocols within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

