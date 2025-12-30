Investigation Highlights Potential 'Human Error' in Mumbai Bus Tragedy

A catastrophic accident involving a BEST bus in Mumbai resulted in six deaths and injuries to ten others, leaving authorities scrambling to uncover the cause. Initial investigations suggest that the vehicle, a nine-meter electric model from Olectra Greentech, was mechanically sound, hinting at a human error as the potential root of the tragedy.

On Monday night, the bus collided with pedestrians near the Bhandup (West) suburban railway station. The driver, Santosh Ramesh Sawant, has been arrested for negligent driving. BEST's General Manager has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident while the Wadala Regional Transport Office inspected the vehicle involved.

Authorities are reviewing the bus's braking system and driving patterns to eliminate mechanical failure from the list of possibilities. The incident mirrors a previous fatal crash with an Olectra bus less than a year ago, prompting wider scrutiny of the fleet by municipal transport officials.

