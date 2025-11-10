Delhi Airport's ILS Calibration Set to Affect Flight Schedules

On Tuesday, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will undergo mandatory calibration of its Instrument Landing System (ILS) on Runway 10/28, potentially impacting some flight schedules. This step is part of the airport's ongoing safety protocols.

The airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), is India's busiest, managing over 1,500 flight movements daily across its four runways. The calibration, scheduled between 11:30 and 13:30 IST, is crucial for maintaining precise aircraft landings.

DIAL has notified passengers about possible disruptions and urged them to stay informed about flight schedules during this period. The runways affected include RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28, with the main focus on the latter.

(With inputs from agencies.)