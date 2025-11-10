Left Menu

Delhi Airport's ILS Calibration Set to Affect Flight Schedules

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will conduct a mandatory calibration of its Instrument Landing System on Tuesday. The procedure on Runway 10/28, expected to last from 11:30 to 13:30 IST, may affect some flight schedules as part of ongoing safety practices at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will undergo mandatory calibration of its Instrument Landing System (ILS) on Runway 10/28, potentially impacting some flight schedules. This step is part of the airport's ongoing safety protocols.

The airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), is India's busiest, managing over 1,500 flight movements daily across its four runways. The calibration, scheduled between 11:30 and 13:30 IST, is crucial for maintaining precise aircraft landings.

DIAL has notified passengers about possible disruptions and urged them to stay informed about flight schedules during this period. The runways affected include RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28, with the main focus on the latter.

