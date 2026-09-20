Russia's ruling United Russia party on track to easily win parliamentary election, partial results show

​Russia's ​ruling United Russia ‌party was ​on track to easily ‌win a parliamentary election with 57.5% of the vote, the Central ‌Election Commission said on Sunday ‌after nearly 14% of the votes had been counted.

President ⁠Vladimir ​Putin ⁠has cast the vote as ⁠a test of support for the ​war in Ukraine. Critics say ⁠the country's tightly-controlled political system ⁠does ​not tolerate dissent. The Kremlin says national unity ⁠and some censorship are necessary during ⁠what ⁠it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.