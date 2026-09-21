Soccer-Inter Miami's Nu Stadium to stage FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2027 final phase

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 00:03 IST
Soccer-Inter Miami's Nu Stadium to stage FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2027 final phase

Inter Miami's Nu Stadium will ​host the semi-finals, bronze-medal match ​and final of the ‌second edition ​of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup next year, world soccer's governing body said on ‌Sunday. The Women's Champions Cup features continental champions from Europe, South America, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

The inaugural tournament was won by Arsenal, who ‌beat Brazilian side Corinthians at the London club's Emirates Stadium ‌in February. Arsenal received $2.3 million in prize money, the highest single payout ever awarded in women's club soccer. Mexico's Club America and Spanish side Barcelona have already qualified ⁠for ​next year's competition, ⁠with the intercontinental women's club champions set to be crowned on January 31.

Nu Stadium, ⁠Inter Miami's new 26,700-seat home that opened in April and is home ​to eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, has already hosted eight ⁠matches at last year's FIFA Club World Cup and seven games at this ⁠year's ​men's World Cup. "Hosting the final phase of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2027 is another important step in that journey, bringing ⁠the champions of the world's leading confederations and some of the best ⁠women's footballers ⁠on the planet to our new home," said Inigo Aznar, Chief Revenue Officer, Inter Miami and Nu ‌Stadium.

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