Lorry Explosion Sparks Panic in Varanavasi

A lorry transporting LPG cylinders from Tiruchirappalli to Ariyalur caught fire after an accident near Varanavasi, causing several explosions and panic. The lorry driver, Kanagaraj, was injured and hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ariyalur(Tn) | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A lorry transporting LPG cylinders from Tiruchirappalli to Ariyalur caught fire in an accident near Varanavasi on Tuesday morning, according to local police.

The incident led to several explosions, causing panic among the villagers as cylinders were scattered and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver, Kanagaraj, 35, sustained injuries and was taken to Ariyalur Medical College Hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

