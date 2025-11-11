Lorry Explosion Sparks Panic in Varanavasi

A lorry transporting LPG cylinders from Tiruchirappalli to Ariyalur caught fire in an accident near Varanavasi on Tuesday morning, according to local police.

The incident led to several explosions, causing panic among the villagers as cylinders were scattered and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver, Kanagaraj, 35, sustained injuries and was taken to Ariyalur Medical College Hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.