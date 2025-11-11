South Korea Delays Decision on Google's Map Data Export Request

In a recent development, South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced another postponement in ruling on Google's request to export map data. The decision, now pending additional documentation from Google, reflects ongoing security concerns.

Previously, the Ministry had denied Google's requests in 2016 and 2007. The tech giant, whose parent company is Alphabet, agreed to security measures like blurring images of sensitive areas to address these concerns. However, discrepancies remain between Google's commitments and its recent submissions.

The negotiations occur amidst broader discussions between South Korea and the United States concerning tariff and security agreements. Google aims to upgrade from its current 1:25,000-scale data to a more detailed 1:5,000-scale, a standard already in use by Korean companies like Kakao Corp and Naver.

(With inputs from agencies.)