Leadership Shake-Up at Britannia: Varun Berry Resigns as CEO

The resignation of Varun Berry from Britannia Industries has sent shockwaves through the stock market, with the company's shares falling nearly 7% on Tuesday. Berry, who held the roles of Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, steps down after over a decade at the company's helm.

The company has swiftly moved to appoint Rakshit Hargave as the new Managing Director and CEO, effective December 15, 2025. Hargave, previously CEO of Birla Opus, will bring new leadership to Britannia's longstanding strategic growth goals. In the meantime, N Venkataraman, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, will fill the role of CEO temporarily.

Berry's departure comes just days after Britannia Industries' board laid out its vision to transform into a global total foods company with a focus on innovation, regional competitiveness, and market expansion. The board expressed confidence in the company's future under new management.