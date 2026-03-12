On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a warning about increasing tensions in the Arctic, attributing it to the recent military exercises conducted by the NATO alliance.

Last month, NATO initiated a mission called Arctic Sentry, intended to bolster its presence in the region. This move was partly a response to internal alliance tensions that arose after U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to purchase Greenland.

As geopolitical interests grow in the Arctic, NATO's activities signal an effort to maintain a strategic balance while addressing alliance cohesion in the wake of prior U.S. actions.

