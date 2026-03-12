Left Menu

Arctic Tensions Rise Amid NATO Drills

The Russian Foreign Ministry cautions that tensions in the Arctic are escalating due to NATO's military drills. NATO's recent Arctic Sentry mission aims to reinforce its presence there, following tensions within the alliance due to past U.S. ambitions to acquire Greenland.

Updated: 12-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:43 IST
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a warning about increasing tensions in the Arctic, attributing it to the recent military exercises conducted by the NATO alliance.

Last month, NATO initiated a mission called Arctic Sentry, intended to bolster its presence in the region. This move was partly a response to internal alliance tensions that arose after U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to purchase Greenland.

As geopolitical interests grow in the Arctic, NATO's activities signal an effort to maintain a strategic balance while addressing alliance cohesion in the wake of prior U.S. actions.

