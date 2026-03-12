Political Drama Unfolds in Sabarimala Gold Case

CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran found himself embroiled in a political drama on Thursday when he alleged that Unnikrishnan Potty, the primary accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case, was plotting to tarnish his reputation ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Responding to reporters, Surendran dismissed claims by Potty, who had approached the police alleging Surendran's involvement in a conspiracy with a woman named Prathibha. Potty accuses her of fabricating allegations of being cheated in a land deal to divert attention from his own legal troubles, including the gold loss case.

Surendran adamantly denied any connection with the woman mentioned, and suggested the complaint was part of a broader conspiracy to discredit him as opinion polls show him in a favorable light. Meanwhile, Unnikrishnan Potty, recently out on bail, continues to be scrutinized for his role in the Sabarimala temple gold theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)