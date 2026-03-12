Infosys Boosts Punjab's Industrial Growth with New Mohali Campus

In a significant boost to Punjab's industrial sector, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the establishment of a Rs 286 crore Infosys campus in Mohali, aimed at creating 2,700 direct jobs. This initiative marks the state's industrial revival after past industry exodus due to challenges like extortion.

Since March 2022, Punjab has welcomed investment proposals worth over Rs 1.55 lakh crore, expected to create employment for 5.44 lakh youth. As the state gears up for the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit in Mohali, it looks forward to harnessing further industrial growth opportunities.

The new Infosys campus will span a built-up area of approximately 3.5 lakh square feet, featuring a software development block and facilities for around 3,000 people. CM Mann anticipates more companies investing in Punjab, encouraged by supportive state policies and a peaceful business environment.