Unveiling the Legacy: Hajj's Historical Journey Explored at Jeddah Forum

Jeddah is set to become the center of historical discourse as the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) inaugurates the 'History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques' Forum from November 10 to 12. This event coincides with the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition at the Super Dome.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program, the forum aims to showcase Saudi Arabia's extensive historical and organizational commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques. Employing digital media, the event will delve into Hajj's history through scholarly research, intending to convert findings into comprehensive educational content.

Featuring over 10 expert-led panels across three days, the forum will tackle topics such as Hajj organization, the evolution of crowd management, and digital documentation. It will also include an exhibition, 'A Century of Care for the Two Holy Mosques,' presenting rare artifacts and historical documents, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's cultural goals.

