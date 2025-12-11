Left Menu

Global Leaders Push for Urgent Peace Efforts in Ukraine Crisis

Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and the U.S. held talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict amid heightened pressure from Washington. The conversation aimed to expedite peace efforts, with Ukraine resisting U.S.-backed proposals favoring Moscow. Discussions continue around critical security guarantees for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 05:36 IST
Global Leaders Push for Urgent Peace Efforts in Ukraine Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leaders from Britain, France, and Germany joined a call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss America's ongoing peace efforts in Ukraine. This dialogue was deemed a 'critical moment' for the conflict resolution process.

Trump mentioned having a spirited discussion with these leaders, encouraging the U.S. to send representatives to a weekend meeting with President Zelenskiy in Europe. While Kyiv faces U.S. pressure to expedite peace, it resists a U.S.-endorsed plan seen as pro-Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron stated post-call that discussions focused on a concern shared by all involved parties.

The E3 leaders acknowledged the U.S.'s mediation efforts, highlighting the urgency of peace for the Euro-Atlantic region. Britain's statement noted the critical juncture Ukraine is facing. While Trump highlighted concerns about Ukraine's elections and corruption, leaders focus on drafting a peace accord with potential security guarantees for Ukraine, awaiting further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025