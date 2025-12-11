Global Leaders Push for Urgent Peace Efforts in Ukraine Crisis

Leaders from Britain, France, and Germany joined a call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss America's ongoing peace efforts in Ukraine. This dialogue was deemed a 'critical moment' for the conflict resolution process.

Trump mentioned having a spirited discussion with these leaders, encouraging the U.S. to send representatives to a weekend meeting with President Zelenskiy in Europe. While Kyiv faces U.S. pressure to expedite peace, it resists a U.S.-endorsed plan seen as pro-Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron stated post-call that discussions focused on a concern shared by all involved parties.

The E3 leaders acknowledged the U.S.'s mediation efforts, highlighting the urgency of peace for the Euro-Atlantic region. Britain's statement noted the critical juncture Ukraine is facing. While Trump highlighted concerns about Ukraine's elections and corruption, leaders focus on drafting a peace accord with potential security guarantees for Ukraine, awaiting further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)