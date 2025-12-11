Global Leaders Push for Urgent Peace Efforts in Ukraine Crisis
Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and the U.S. held talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict amid heightened pressure from Washington. The conversation aimed to expedite peace efforts, with Ukraine resisting U.S.-backed proposals favoring Moscow. Discussions continue around critical security guarantees for Ukraine.
Leaders from Britain, France, and Germany joined a call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss America's ongoing peace efforts in Ukraine. This dialogue was deemed a 'critical moment' for the conflict resolution process.
Trump mentioned having a spirited discussion with these leaders, encouraging the U.S. to send representatives to a weekend meeting with President Zelenskiy in Europe. While Kyiv faces U.S. pressure to expedite peace, it resists a U.S.-endorsed plan seen as pro-Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron stated post-call that discussions focused on a concern shared by all involved parties.
The E3 leaders acknowledged the U.S.'s mediation efforts, highlighting the urgency of peace for the Euro-Atlantic region. Britain's statement noted the critical juncture Ukraine is facing. While Trump highlighted concerns about Ukraine's elections and corruption, leaders focus on drafting a peace accord with potential security guarantees for Ukraine, awaiting further discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
