Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, arrived in Norway following a decade-long travel ban to accept the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to her for her opposition to President Nicolas Maduro's government, which the Norwegian Nobel Committee labeled a dictatorship. Her daughter delivered her acceptance speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 11-12-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 05:36 IST
In a defiant stand against a long-standing travel prohibition, Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado arrived in Norway on Thursday, just in time for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee confirmed her arrival.

The 58-year-old leader has faced a travel ban imposed by President Nicolas Maduro's government since 2014. In her absence, an acceptance speech was delivered by her daughter on Wednesday.

The prestigious Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized Machado with this honor for her relentless struggle against what it termed as a dictatorship in Venezuela.

