Market Standstill: Blast Shuts Down Bullion Trading in Delhi

Due to a blast near Red Fort, the bullion markets in Delhi remained shut on Nov 10, Tuesday, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association. This closure caused the unavailability of bullion rates in the capital.

Updated: 11-11-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:43 IST
In an unexpected halt, Delhi's bullion markets closed on Tuesday following a blast near the city's iconic Red Fort. The All India Sarafa Association confirmed the closure, reporting that no bullion rates were available for the day.

The decision to shut down local markets was taken as a precautionary measure after the incident on November 10.

This shutdown has impacted traders and stakeholders who rely on daily bullion rates for their business operations in the capital.

