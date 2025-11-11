Market Standstill: Blast Shuts Down Bullion Trading in Delhi

In an unexpected halt, Delhi's bullion markets closed on Tuesday following a blast near the city's iconic Red Fort. The All India Sarafa Association confirmed the closure, reporting that no bullion rates were available for the day.

The decision to shut down local markets was taken as a precautionary measure after the incident on November 10.

This shutdown has impacted traders and stakeholders who rely on daily bullion rates for their business operations in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)