US and India Near Historic Trade Deal

President Trump announced the US is 'pretty close' to a fair trade agreement with India, aiming to lower tariffs and strengthen bilateral relations. Amidst negotiations, talks focus on fairer trade terms following high tariffs due to Russian oil disagreements. Both nations are finalizing agreement language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about finalizing a 'fair trade deal' with India, indicating that tariffs on Indian goods would be reduced 'at some point.'

During a ceremony at the White House, Trump remarked on the importance of renegotiating previous trade terms with India, emphasizing the progress made in bilateral negotiations.

The impending deal follows multiple rounds of discussions, with both countries close to resolving key issues, enhancing their economic and strategic partnership.

